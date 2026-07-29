Count the companies worth owning, not the ones listed

THINKING ALOUD

Between the opening bell and the exit door, what matters is whether a business becomes worth owning

Many exchanges, such as the Philippine Stock Exchange, continue to treat every delisting as a defeat. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

EVERY stock exchange celebrates an initial public offering. Few celebrate what the company looks like two years later.

That says a lot. Exchanges tend to be judged – and judge themselves – by how many companies are listed, rather than how many become well-run, investable businesses. This risks rewarding scale over strength.

Take IHH Healthcare , for example.