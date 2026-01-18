The Business Times
COMMENTARY
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Creative’s new CEO is no Sim Wong Hoo – but he shouldn’t strive to be

New chief Sim Li Ern’s main task is to convince investors that the company still has viable businesses

Summarise
Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Sun, Jan 18, 2026 · 03:00 PM
    • Creative Technology's Zen line of MP3 players once enjoyed a strong foothold in Singapore and Asia.
    • Creative Technology's Zen line of MP3 players once enjoyed a strong foothold in Singapore and Asia. PHOTO: CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY

    [SINGAPORE] Sim Li Ern, the nephew of the late Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo who died in 2023, has his work cut out for him.

    The 47-year-old was appointed earlier this month as chief executive officer of the electronics company where he has worked since 2002. And he has big shoes to fill.

    After all, in an alternate universe, we could all be listening to Zencasts – instead of Podcasts – on Spotify.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Creative Techsim wong hooCommentary

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More