Creative’s new CEO is no Sim Wong Hoo – but he shouldn’t strive to be

New chief Sim Li Ern’s main task is to convince investors that the company still has viable businesses

Creative Technology's Zen line of MP3 players once enjoyed a strong foothold in Singapore and Asia. PHOTO: CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY

[SINGAPORE] Sim Li Ern, the nephew of the late Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo who died in 2023, has his work cut out for him.

The 47-year-old was appointed earlier this month as chief executive officer of the electronics company where he has worked since 2002. And he has big shoes to fill.

After all, in an alternate universe, we could all be listening to Zencasts – instead of Podcasts – on Spotify.