The Business Times
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MARK TO MARKET

Culture shift needed to curb controlling shareholders’ ‘long shadow’, boost investor confidence

The stewardship of majority owners and vital discipline provided by minority investors must be championed

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Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Jul 12, 2026 · 09:57 PM
    • MAS held a consultation late last year on proposals to enable investors to seek compensation for losses due to market misconduct under the Securities and Futures Act.
    • MAS held a consultation late last year on proposals to enable investors to seek compensation for losses due to market misconduct under the Securities and Futures Act. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Twenty-one years ago this month, Ho Ching gave a speech that set the Singapore real estate investment trust (S-Reit) sector aflutter.

    At an event marking the listing of Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) on Jul 28 2005, the then-chief executive of Temasek warned of “irresponsible or incompetent” S-Reit managers possibly acquiring assets at inflated prices, supported by unsustainable rents from “financially troubled or desperate” vendors.

    She also brought up the risk of S-Reit managers attempting to circumvent investment hurdles when they acquired assets by deferring the issue of new units. “Such charades shore up short-term performance indicators at the expense of longer-term pain.”

    Mark to MarketCorporate governanceCorporate cultureMAS review groupSingapore stock marketSingapore Stocks

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