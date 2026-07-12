Culture shift needed to curb controlling shareholders’ ‘long shadow’, boost investor confidence

MARK TO MARKET

The stewardship of majority owners and vital discipline provided by minority investors must be championed

MAS held a consultation late last year on proposals to enable investors to seek compensation for losses due to market misconduct under the Securities and Futures Act. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Twenty-one years ago this month, Ho Ching gave a speech that set the Singapore real estate investment trust (S-Reit) sector aflutter.

At an event marking the listing of Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) on Jul 28 2005, the then-chief executive of Temasek warned of “irresponsible or incompetent” S-Reit managers possibly acquiring assets at inflated prices, supported by unsustainable rents from “financially troubled or desperate” vendors.

She also brought up the risk of S-Reit managers attempting to circumvent investment hurdles when they acquired assets by deferring the issue of new units. “Such charades shore up short-term performance indicators at the expense of longer-term pain.”