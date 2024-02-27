Data as AI fuel

Integrating AI and ML into data management systems facilitates the development of advanced smart data fabric architectures, enabling fintechs to analyse and visualise data from various sources effortlessly.

THE financial technology (fintech) industry in South-east Asia is at the forefront of innovation, redefining the ways in which we transact and manage our finances. As the industry continues to evolve, it faces several significant challenges such as data quality and integration and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to structure and unlock the potential of data foundations.

The region has seen a significant shift towards digitalisation – a trend that will certainly accelerate as AI becomes more widely adopted. A study revealed that adopting AI in South-east Asia could add an estimated US$1 trillion to the region’s gross domestic product by 2030. Singapore has the highest...