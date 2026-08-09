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MARK TO MARKET

DBS, OCBC surge on strong H1 results but don’t overlook the potential of underdog UOB

Dividend yields have compressed but they are still attractive

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Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Aug 9, 2026 · 07:41 PM
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    • While UOB is still buying back its shares, DBS and OCBC last conducted buybacks when their stocks were respectively 40% and 25% lower.
    • While UOB is still buying back its shares, DBS and OCBC last conducted buybacks when their stocks were respectively 40% and 25% lower. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] There was a lot riding on the financial results of DBS, OCBC and UOB last week – with some analysts calculating that the three stocks had accounted for nearly 89 per cent of the Straits Times Index’s gain since the beginning of the year, up to Jul 30.

    Fortunately, the three banks delivered sufficiently strong numbers to staunch most of the nervousness about their increasingly rich valuations – with their wealth management activities and asset growth compensating for further normalisation of their net interest margins.

    Notably, DBS reported a 3 per cent rise in total income to just more than S$12 billion for the first half of 2026, as net interest income fell 3 per cent to S$7.1 billion while non-interest income rose 15 per cent to nearly S$5 billion. Its net profit for the six-month period rose 5 per cent to just over S$6 billion.

    Mark to MarketSingapore banksDBSOCBCUOBSingapore stock marketSingapore Stocks

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