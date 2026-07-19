DBS’ S$200 billion milestone: What will it take to create more high-performing big-cap stocks?

MARK TO MARKET

Singapore-listed companies should be pushed to become globally relevant in the same manner that the banks were encouraged to merge

DBS reported an annualised ROE of 17 per cent for Q1 2026, and is currently trading at 2.95 times NAV. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore market achieved a milestone of sorts on Jul 13, as the market capitalisation of DBS breached the S$200 billion level.

At the close of trading that day, DBS had delivered a year-to-date total return of 29.1 per cent. This made it the fourth-best-performing constituent of the Straits Times Index (STI), behind Singapore Exchange (45.6 per cent), OCBC (42.8 per cent) and ST Engineering (31.4 per cent).

UOB was in sixth place with a total return of 27.9 per cent, just behind Wilmar’s total return of 28.9 per cent. The STI’s year-to-date total return stood at 20.3 per cent.