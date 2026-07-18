THE BROAD VIEW
‘Dear You’ should prompt a revaluation of culture
Updating Singapore’s cultural policies would boost its soft power and economy
- The Teochew film Dear You holds deep, long-held cultural meaning for a people, but is also intriguing and interesting to outsiders. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
DEAR You, a Teochew film from China, has sparked a still-ongoing public debate about language, heritage and identity in Singapore.
Much attention focused inwards, re-examining media regulation policies set from decades ago, especially the continued relevance of the Speak Mandarin campaign and restrictions on dialect use.
Yet, one should also zoom outwards, to consider the impact of such cultural policies on the future of Singapore’s soft power, including the potential economic benefits.