The death of the Trump trade
Investor backlash against US markets appears to be real
- The US’ benchmark S&P 500 index is now slightly negative on the year, bobbing tediously higher and lower in an unusually tight range since late December 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump’s trade is dead. Long live the anti-Trump trade. Wherever you look in financial markets, you see signs that global investors are going out of their way to avoid Trump’s America.
Fund managers are not feeling miserable – far from it.
Levels of general enthusiasm for riskier assets are roughly the same now as they were immediately after the president won re-election at the end of 2024, judging from investor surveys.
