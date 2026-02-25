Investor backlash against US markets appears to be real

The US’ benchmark S&P 500 index is now slightly negative on the year, bobbing tediously higher and lower in an unusually tight range since late December 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump’s trade is dead. Long live the anti-Trump trade. Wherever you look in financial markets, you see signs that global investors are going out of their way to avoid Trump’s America.

Fund managers are not feeling miserable – far from it.

Levels of general enthusiasm for riskier assets are roughly the same now as they were immediately after the president won re-election at the end of 2024, judging from investor surveys.