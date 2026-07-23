The demo is over. Making AI work in production begins now

Competitive advantage belongs to companies that can sustain, govern and defend the tech

The winning strategy is to bring AI to the data, not the other way around. IMAGE: REUTERS

THE hard part of enterprise artificial intelligence is no longer the pilot, but instead, everything that comes after.

The Decentralized Architecture initiative by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that 95 per cent of enterprise generative-AI programmes have produced no measurable profit and loss impact, despite spending US$30 billion to US$40 billion.

Moreover, 42 per cent of companies abandoned most of their AI initiatives in 2025, up from 17 per cent in 2024.