The Supreme Court’s tariff decision introduces new uncertainties, but does not reverse America’s protectionist trend

Asean governments should recognise that tariffs are the new normal for doing business with America. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] On Feb 20, the US Supreme Court ruled that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were unconstitutional.

The president criticised the decision and announced a standard universal tariff of 10 per cent – later 15 per cent – under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The immediate effects on South-east Asian economies were apparent. With the exception of Singapore and Timor Leste, most countries in Asean saw their effective tariff rates decrease.