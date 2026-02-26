Despite legal woes, Trump’s tariffs remain a challenge for South-east Asia
The Supreme Court’s tariff decision introduces new uncertainties, but does not reverse America’s protectionist trend
- Asean governments should recognise that tariffs are the new normal for doing business with America. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] On Feb 20, the US Supreme Court ruled that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were unconstitutional.
The president criticised the decision and announced a standard universal tariff of 10 per cent – later 15 per cent – under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.
The immediate effects on South-east Asian economies were apparent. With the exception of Singapore and Timor Leste, most countries in Asean saw their effective tariff rates decrease.
