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THE LEVEL GROUND

Developing Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way: Don’t mourn losing some green spaces

Singapore has to constantly transform to meet evolving ‘live, work and play’ needs

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Aug 31, 2026 · 12:16 PM
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    • Some of Maju Forest may be lost to make way for new homes.
    • Some of Maju Forest may be lost to make way for new homes. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Losing an unblocked view because a new block of flats is being built in front of one’s apartment. Having a favourite space taken away to make room for new flats; or, seeing a building, which one has nostalgic memories of, undergo redevelopment. What about losing a chunk of scarce forest for property development?

    Unfortunately, all these are very much part of life for many Singapore residents.

    Since independence, Singapore has been a city in constant transformation. Islandwide, spaces are being developed and redeveloped to meet changing “live, work and play” needs.

    HousingResidentialSingapore residential propertyUrban planningNatureThe Level Ground

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