Developing Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way: Don’t mourn losing some green spaces

THE LEVEL GROUND

Singapore has to constantly transform to meet evolving ‘live, work and play’ needs

Some of Maju Forest may be lost to make way for new homes. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Losing an unblocked view because a new block of flats is being built in front of one’s apartment. Having a favourite space taken away to make room for new flats; or, seeing a building, which one has nostalgic memories of, undergo redevelopment. What about losing a chunk of scarce forest for property development?

Unfortunately, all these are very much part of life for many Singapore residents.

Since independence, Singapore has been a city in constant transformation. Islandwide, spaces are being developed and redeveloped to meet changing “live, work and play” needs.