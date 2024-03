IN HIS latest letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett said that markets now exhibit far more “casino-like” behaviour. While the stock market has grown, its participants are “neither more emotionally stable nor better taught than when I was in school”, he wrote.

The phrase “casino-like behaviour’’ could also be used to describe the current mania over US tech stocks, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). Many believe a massive bubble is inflating. Inevitably, parallels are now...