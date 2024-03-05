Subscribers

Does interest rate pain explain the consumer sentiment gap?

Most calculations of inflation don’t factor in the impact of changes in interest rates

Clive Crook

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 11:09 am
Interest rates set by the US Fed affect perceptions of the cost of living.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US Inflation

THE apparent disconnect between the state of the US economy and voters’ perceptions of it has puzzled economists for months. Unemployment is low, inflation has come way down and real wages are no longer lagging behind.

Yet consumer sentiment is still lower than you would expect.

A new paper offers a concise and persuasive explanation: “Consumers, unlike modern economists, consider the cost of money part of their cost of living.” The authors are former Treasury secretary Larry Summers, Karl Schulz and Judd Cramer of Harvard, as well as Marijn Bolhuis of the International Monetary Fund.

Summers’ contribution to this topic might raise some eyebrows. His recent record on inflation punditry...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Interest rates

US Federal Reserve

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Waiter, there’s a fly in my soup

Has Bidenomics worked? It’s too soon to say

The case for a European public-goods fund

Inflation is a key US election issue

Nigeria’s naira woes point to a bigger problem in Africa

Fractures in global trade deepen as WTO musters only a small win

Breaking News

Most Popular