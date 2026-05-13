Don’t expect any Gulf oil breakthroughs from Trump-Xi meeting

Strait of Hormuz will certainly be on the summit agenda, but China is not facing energy desperation as some argue

As has been widely reported, China entered this crisis with about 1.3 billion barrels in combined strategic petroleum reserves. PHOTO: REUTERS

THERE seems to be a persistent belief on social media that the Iran war, and the ongoing US blockade, are really all about choking oil supplies to China.

For instance, former US naval intelligence analyst Jack Prosobiec proclaimed recently: “The oil from Iran goes to China. You put pressure on that, you’re cutting off one of the arteries of the dragon.”

It is a typical comment, part of an argument where US President Donald Trump will have the whip hand when he arrives for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday (May 13).