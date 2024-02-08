Economic policies and identity politics

Activists at a rally in Indonesia. The key to defang identity politics is to transmit a fundamental message to voters: the government is working for you, not for elites of some kind or for friends in the party establishment.

WHAT kinds of economic policies should centrist reformers pursue? The standard answer is that they should target innovation-driven economic growth and a fair distribution of income. Achieving these goals simultaneously would be difficult under normal circumstances. Nowadays, the clash of identities threatening to tear apart many democratic societies makes it even harder.

According to conventional wisdom, a fairer distribution of income is the best way to defang identity politics. In fact, the opposite is true: unless we address the identity clash head-on, politics will become so nasty and intractable that spurring innovation and reducing economic inequality, let alone improving public services...