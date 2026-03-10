Economic power is returning to the physical realm
Why hardware, not software, is eating the world
- Taiwan, Japan and South Korea dominate critical segments of semiconductor manufacturing, advantages that rest not on software alone, but on decades of accumulated engineering expertise. PHOTO: REUTERS
FOR more than a decade, the assertion by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen that “software is eating the world” captured the logic of economic power. Digital platforms reshaped industries, software firms eclipsed manufacturers, and competitive advantage appeared increasingly detached from physical constraints.
That world view influenced corporate strategy and public policy alike. It is now breaking down. Software remains essential, but it is no longer scarce.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has turned software into an abundant input. Code can be generated, tested and optimised at next to no marginal cost. In many applications AI does not merely improve software; it replaces it. As software becomes commoditised, it loses its power to differentiate.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services