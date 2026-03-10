The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Economic power is returning to the physical realm

Why hardware, not software, is eating the world

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Taiwan, Japan and South Korea dominate critical segments of semiconductor manufacturing, advantages that rest not on software alone, but on decades of accumulated engineering expertise.
    • Taiwan, Japan and South Korea dominate critical segments of semiconductor manufacturing, advantages that rest not on software alone, but on decades of accumulated engineering expertise. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Paul Achleitner

    Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 06:04 PM

    FOR more than a decade, the assertion by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen that “software is eating the world” captured the logic of economic power. Digital platforms reshaped industries, software firms eclipsed manufacturers, and competitive advantage appeared increasingly detached from physical constraints.

    That world view influenced corporate strategy and public policy alike. It is now breaking down. Software remains essential, but it is no longer scarce.

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has turned software into an abundant input. Code can be generated, tested and optimised at next to no marginal cost. In many applications AI does not merely improve software; it replaces it. As software becomes commoditised, it loses its power to differentiate.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Global economyArtificial IntelligenceS-chipsSoftwareQuantumRare earth metals

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More