Elon Musk is right about OpenAI’s hypocrisy

CALL it an epic troll by Elon Musk if you want, but the billionaire’s lawsuit against OpenAI puts a refreshing spotlight on the endless humanitarian posturing by artificial intelligence (AI) businesses.
Musk has sued the world-leading AI company and its chief executive, Sam Altman, for breaking their founding agreement about building powerful AI systems “for the benefit of humanity”.
OpenAI still touts that mission on its website, but Musk is calling it out.
“In reality… OpenAI has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft,” his lawsuit, filed in a San Francisco court on Thursday (Feb 29) night, said.
He is right....