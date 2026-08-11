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THE LEVEL GROUND

En bloc changes: More redevelopment of ageing condos, reuse of old buildings yield benefits

As private non-landed homes age, a vibrant collective sales market helps optimise land use

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Many owners of units at ageing condo developments will be happy to be able to divest their homes more easily via a collective sale. 
    • Many owners of units at ageing condo developments will be happy to be able to divest their homes more easily via a collective sale.  PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Might the buzz be returning to the en bloc market for property deals?

    Last month, Kingsford Group signed a deal to buy freehold Tan Boon Liat Building for S$950 million – likely the largest collective sale transaction in Singapore year-to-date, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

    The industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road can be redeveloped into a residential-led development.

    Collective saleCONDOSResidentialSingapore residential propertyProperty developersABSDHousingThe Level Ground

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