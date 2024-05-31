The ESG dilemma: Balancing real progress with investor scepticism
THE growing prominence of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations in Singapore’s corporate landscape has been met with both enthusiasm and scepticism. While the government has implemented various initiatives to promote sustainable business practices, there has been some pushback against the ESG agenda, driven by concerns over operational challenges, measurement difficulties and the risk of greenwashing.
A recent landmark case at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (Itlos) on May 21, 2024, has brought these issues to the forefront. Itlos classified greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as a form of marine pollution under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).
This is a groundbreaking recognition linking atmospheric pollution directly to marine health.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Opinion & Features
Global diversification has disappointed; don’t give up on it
The long-overlooked molecule that will define a generation of science
What it would be like to live permanently in Antarctica
The ESG dilemma: Balancing real progress with investor scepticism
Australia augurs latest phase of Europe’s diversification from China
Guts and fairness: How bacteria may influence your behaviour