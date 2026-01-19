The Business Times
Europe must not appease Trump on Greenland

By capitulating again, the EU and UK would signal that we are now irrevocably in a might-makes-right world

    • New targets could include the big US tech firms and crypto companies that are an integral part of Trump’s world.
    Gideon Rachman

    Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 02:35 PM

    IT IS tempting to say that the transatlantic alliance has hit rock bottom. Unfortunately, it could have a lot further to fall.

    US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex Greenland raised the once unthinkable prospect that the US could use its military to seize territory from Denmark – a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) ally.

    Several European nations responded by dispatching troops to the island – ostensibly as part of an exercise to bolster Arctic security. Trump’s counter reaction was to accuse the European nations involved – which include France, Germany and the UK – of playing a “very dangerous game”.

