Europe must not appease Trump on Greenland

By capitulating again, the EU and UK would signal that we are now irrevocably in a might-makes-right world

New targets could include the big US tech firms and crypto companies that are an integral part of Trump’s world. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

IT IS tempting to say that the transatlantic alliance has hit rock bottom. Unfortunately, it could have a lot further to fall.

US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex Greenland raised the once unthinkable prospect that the US could use its military to seize territory from Denmark – a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) ally.

Several European nations responded by dispatching troops to the island – ostensibly as part of an exercise to bolster Arctic security. Trump’s counter reaction was to accuse the European nations involved – which include France, Germany and the UK – of playing a “very dangerous game”.