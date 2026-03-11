Europe’s ‘limited responsibility’ model must go
ECB president Christine Lagarde recently explained exactly what Europe must do to secure its prosperity and sovereignty. But will European leaders heed the call?
- ECB president Christine Lagarde has stressed that restructuring the bloc’s “business model” would require robust financial support. PHOTO: REUTERS
[FLORENCE] The Financial Times recently reported that European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde may step down before her term expires in 2027. Although she has since said that her “baseline” intention is to stay on, that has not ended the speculation. Should she decide to leave, a politically fraught process to appoint a new ECB president would begin.
It is both ironic and telling that rumours of Lagarde’s early departure emerged just after she had offered her own strategic vision for the European Union (EU) as it confronts a rapidly changing global order.
Through her interventions at an informal European Council meeting in Alden Biesen and at the Munich Security Conference, she explained exactly what Europe must do to secure its prosperity and sovereignty in the years ahead.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services