Europe’s ‘limited responsibility’ model must go

ECB president Christine Lagarde recently explained exactly what Europe must do to secure its prosperity and sovereignty. But will European leaders heed the call?

    • ECB president Christine Lagarde has stressed that restructuring the bloc’s “business model” would require robust financial support.
    Marco Buti, Giancarlo Corsetti and Marcello Messori

    Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 12:03 PM

    [FLORENCE] The Financial Times recently reported that European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde may step down before her term expires in 2027. Although she has since said that her “baseline” intention is to stay on, that has not ended the speculation. Should she decide to leave, a politically fraught process to appoint a new ECB president would begin.

    It is both ironic and telling that rumours of Lagarde’s early departure emerged just after she had offered her own strategic vision for the European Union (EU) as it confronts a rapidly changing global order.

    Through her interventions at an informal European Council meeting in Alden Biesen and at the Munich Security Conference, she explained exactly what Europe must do to secure its prosperity and sovereignty in the years ahead.

