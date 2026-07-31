The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BROAD VIEW

EU’s China trade policy must toughen to tackle massive deficits

Beijing’s US$412.9 billion trade surplus with the bloc is unsustainable

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • The EU is in a multi-month consultation period with China ahead of an October deadline for action.
    • The EU is in a multi-month consultation period with China ahead of an October deadline for action. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 08:00 AM

    THE Trump era has seen the EU emerge as a major champion of trade liberalisation. The 27-country bloc has stepped up its global trade agenda, recently concluding deals with key partners including Indonesia and India.

    However, China is increasingly testing Brussels’ pro-market stance.

    Marshalling consensus across its member states is rarely easy. Yet senior politicians in national capitals and Brussels are realising that the bloc’s economy faces an existential challenge without firmer action against Beijing. This is what European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warns risks becoming a “new China shock”.

    EU-China relationsEU-China tradeEuropeChina

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    As at the end of June, 79% of Singapore’s total car population of 653,442 units were privately owned.

    Private car population falls to lowest since 2019 as rental car numbers hit record high

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    The reductions would impact around 8 per cent of the 8,500 non-frontline roles which are part of the company’s production and operations business.

    BP to cut 700 jobs as it simplifies company, internal email shows

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More