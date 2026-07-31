EU’s China trade policy must toughen to tackle massive deficits

THE BROAD VIEW

Beijing’s US$412.9 billion trade surplus with the bloc is unsustainable

The EU is in a multi-month consultation period with China ahead of an October deadline for action. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Trump era has seen the EU emerge as a major champion of trade liberalisation. The 27-country bloc has stepped up its global trade agenda, recently concluding deals with key partners including Indonesia and India.

However, China is increasingly testing Brussels’ pro-market stance.

Marshalling consensus across its member states is rarely easy. Yet senior politicians in national capitals and Brussels are realising that the bloc’s economy faces an existential challenge without firmer action against Beijing. This is what European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warns risks becoming a “new China shock”.