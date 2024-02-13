SENSE & CENTS ·
Subscribers

Even if US-China tensions are manageable, a rough ride may be in store for listed equities

Ageing populations; higher interest rates, inflation and taxes; upheaval in the job market; and higher returns from low-risk investments pose challenges for equities

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 5:13 pm
Listed equities in Singapore and elsewhere may be in for a rough ride even if the vital US-China relationship does not go badly awry.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Global Equities

THE world heaved a sigh of relief when US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in about a year last November in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.

Even so, the two powers are locked in a fierce contest for global supremacy. In an area such as technology, for instance, each power is trying to develop its semiconductor industry and stifle the other’s growth in the sector.

Crucially, any substantial warming of ties will be difficult, as the two giants operate in different and incompatible systems. 

Moreover, the US may not be comfortable with any challenge to its longstanding position as the sole superpower....

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

US-China relations

Interest rates

Geopolitics

Taxes

Sense & Cents

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

End of pandemic boom may push some food delivery firms into survival mode

Experienced CEOs aren’t the safe bet boards think they are

Weaning ourselves from love for property

With tech stocks in a frenzy, the AI party is still picking up steam

‘Greenlash’ reshapes EU’s flagship sustainability deal

Global minimum tax – what’s beyond the horizon?

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article