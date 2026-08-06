The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Every investor deserves a second opinion

As Singapore embraces a disclosure-based regime, investor protection should evolve to enable better-informed decision-making

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    • Capital markets should not protect investors by restricting choice; instead, they should ensure investors can make informed decisions.
    • Capital markets should not protect investors by restricting choice; instead, they should ensure investors can make informed decisions. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    R Sivanithy

    Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ALMOST a year ago, I called for the formation of an independent, non-profit body to provide retail investors guidance for evaluating potential sophisticated investments.

    Since then, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has removed the need for mandatory financial advice for certain investors and enhanced disclosure, all in order to widen the range of products available to retail investors.

    These moves recognise that investors are becoming more sophisticated and want access to a broader range of investment opportunities.

    Thinking AloudWealth & InvestingFinancial EducationInvestor Education

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