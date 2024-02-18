DPM Wong presented a milestone budget that helps to address everything about the numerous challenges ahead brought about by cost-of-living increases, threats to jobs, wars and global uncertainty, international tax challenges and climate change, among others.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once (for almost Everyone)"

THE 2024 Singapore Budget can be best described with the title of a recent award-winning movie called “Everything Everywhere All At Once” but certainly without the chaos.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s “Ren Ri” or “Everybody’s Birthday” (which falls on the seventh day of the lunar new year) present unveiled a milestone budget that helps to address everything about the numerous challenges ahead brought about by cost-of-living increases, threats to jobs, wars and global uncertainty, international tax challenges and climate change, among others. The list is long and reaches everywhere. The matching breadth of the 2024 Singapore Budget deserves our salute.

We see targeted tax...