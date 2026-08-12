The Business Times
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The factors that make South-east Asia’s top conglomerates stand out

Look inwards, engage markets and pair capital with evidence

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    • For the roughly 80% of South-east Asian conglomerates that are family-controlled, staging capital against tested validation is critical to survival.
    • For the roughly 80% of South-east Asian conglomerates that are family-controlled, staging capital against tested validation is critical to survival. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Michael Egan &

    Rahul Nair

    Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    BAIN & Company’s analysis of 177 South-east Asian conglomerates across two decades reveals an enormous performance gap.

    The top quartile achieved a 20 per cent annualised total shareholder return between 2016 and 2025, while the average conglomerate managed just 4 per cent.

    What separates top performers from others involves two factors: where they compete and, more importantly, how they transition into new sectors.

    ConglomeratesStrategyBusiness resilience

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