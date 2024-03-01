Who moved my cheese: Is Singapore’s status as top Mice hotspot getting stale?

Over the last two years, Singapore-based event management companies have received more requests from corporate clients looking to stage Mice events in cheaper South-east Asian countries.

SOMETHING is brewing in the state of Melaka, over 200 km from Singapore.

There, David Toh, founder of home-grown events solutions provider The Ebenex Group, has big plans: to transform the sleepy town into a premier meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) and live entertainment destination within the next five years.

To do so, he has partnered Malaysian real estate conglomerate Hatten Group to establish events company 828 Asia in a S$1 million joint venture. Already, 12 venue spaces – spanning more than 200,000 square feet in total – across Melaka have been secured for the project.

