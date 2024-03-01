Subscribers

Who moved my cheese: Is Singapore’s status as top Mice hotspot getting stale?

Rising costs are spurring more corporates to look at holding their business events in cheaper destinations across South-east Asia.

Paige Lim

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 2:30 pm
Over the last two years, Singapore-based event management companies have received more requests from corporate clients looking to stage Mice events in cheaper South-east Asian countries.
GRAPHIC: BTVISUAL

Brunch

SOMETHING is brewing in the state of Melaka, over 200 km from Singapore.

There, David Toh, founder of home-grown events solutions provider The Ebenex Group, has big plans: to transform the sleepy town into a premier meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) and live entertainment destination within the next five years.

To do so, he has partnered Malaysian real estate conglomerate Hatten Group to establish events company 828 Asia in a S$1 million joint venture. Already, 12 venue spaces – spanning more than 200,000 square feet in total – across Melaka have been secured for the project.

Organising a Mice event in Singapore has become more expensive today, and clients are starting...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

MICE

Tourism

Singapore Tourism Board

Singapore economy

Conferences

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Features

Stock markets are driving a new American century

Empowering the unseen eco-warriors of South-east Asia

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article