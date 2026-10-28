Five lessons in payment security that AI hasn’t made obsolete
Firms should emphasise extending control areas that already underpin trust in payments to cover AI systems
- The controls that already secure card data and payment infrastructure, applied with the same rigour to AI, close most of the gap that matters. IMAGE: PIXABAY
SINGAPORE’S banks and fintech companies are using artificial intelligence in live payment operations, putting the country ahead of most of its regional peers that are still running pilots, a 2026 survey by fintech company Finastra showed.
That lead signals what is coming for the rest of the region, as AI takes on a growing share of decision-making, processing and fraud detection across payment systems.
Where the real risk sits
Most fraud controls in payments today are built to answer this question: Is the person who they claim to be?
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