Five lessons in payment security that AI hasn’t made obsolete

Firms should emphasise extending control areas that already underpin trust in payments to cover AI systems

The controls that already secure card data and payment infrastructure, applied with the same rigour to AI, close most of the gap that matters. IMAGE: PIXABAY

SINGAPORE’S banks and fintech companies are using artificial intelligence in live payment operations, putting the country ahead of most of its regional peers that are still running pilots, a 2026 survey by fintech company Finastra showed.

That lead signals what is coming for the rest of the region, as AI takes on a growing share of decision-making, processing and fraud detection across payment systems.

Where the real risk sits

Most fraud controls in payments today are built to answer this question: Is the person who they claim to be?