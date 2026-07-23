The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Five months after the Iran war began, the days of panic oil trading seem to be over

The war over Hormuz may have forced the world to end dependence on a single energy corridor

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    • Teheran says the Strait of Hormuz is closed and it won’t hold talks as long as it is being attacked.
    • Teheran says the Strait of Hormuz is closed and it won’t hold talks as long as it is being attacked. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Published Thu, Jul 23, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    BOMBS are falling, missiles are striking, tankers are being crippled. Hormuz is ablaze. And while the global oil price edges up, there is no market panic.

    This time, civilian infrastructure is being hit. On Jul 18, Iranian officials said that American strikes destroyed a seawater pumping station and power transformer at the Bunji desalination plant in southern Iran, disrupting water supply to 20 villages.

    In turn, Teheran attacked power and water infrastructure across Gulf states. One, Kuwait, revealed the extent of the damage: Iran had damaged a water desalination complex and an oil facility.

    oilStrait of HormuzIranIran warUS-Middle East relationsTrump administrationThinking Aloud

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