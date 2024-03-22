Subscribers

‘Food chokepoint’ disruptions and implications for Asia

Genevieve Donnellon-May and Paul Teng

Published Fri, Mar 22, 2024 · 5:00 am
Governments and policymakers must prioritise preparedness and resilience-building at national and regional levels to address food security issues and mitigate future impacts.
PHOTO: AFP

Food Security

IN RECENT years, global food security has suffered from overlapping crises caused by conflicts, geopolitical tensions, climate change, and the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in severe food supply disruptions.

These disruptions have been accentuated by several “food chokepoints” such as in the Red Sea where Yemen-based Houthi fighters have attacked merchant ships and caused uncertainty in food shipments via the Suez Canal. The shipping traffic through the Panama Canal has decreased due to drought, which also hit river transportation systems such as the Mississippi River and Rhine River.

As the global food system is already increasingly dependent on the movement of food from a few major “breadbasket”-exporting...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Asia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

What makes a coincidence meaningful?

This was village life in Britain 3,000 years ago

Uniting to tap into water’s potential for peace

Building stakeholder confidence at the AGM

‘Arc of instability’ has red lights flashing in Europe

As market concentration rises, diversification is a must

Breaking News

Most Popular