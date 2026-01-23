Forget DeepSeek, dying alone is China’s latest tech obsession
The new breakout app that asks ‘Are you dead?’ says much about society
- After a quiet removal from Chinese app stores, "Are You Dead" has been launched internationally as "Demumu". PHOTO: REUTERS
THIS time last year, the hottest Chinese tech product was DeepSeek’s market-moving artificial intelligence (AI) model. In 2026, it’s something far simpler: an app for people worried about dying alone.
The bluntly named “Are You Dead?” platform rocketed to the top of the app-store charts in China before going viral globally. The interface is almost aggressively plain: Users, largely people living alone, tap to confirm they are still alive. Miss two days in a row and an emergency contact gets notified.
Besides its provocative moniker, there’s a reason the app went mega-viral without spending a dime on advertising – and didn’t even have to pretend to be a buzzy new AI product. Its surge coincided with the nation’s birth rate plunging to its lowest on record, at a time when marriage figures are falling and divorces are ticking up.
