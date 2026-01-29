Trump warns of Venezuela-style change in Tehran. How will Beijing react?

GEOECONOMICS has emerged as a central concept to explain the volatility and complexity of today’s global landscape. It highlights the use of tariffs, sanctions and wider financial measures as tools of statecraft – measures now increasingly paired with the threat of military action. While these trends pre-date the second Trump administration, the US President Donald Trump has personified them in 2025 and 2026, reshaping the global political economy.

Perhaps the most prominent example is Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs. Yale University Budget Lab researchers estimate the overall average effective US tariff rate for imports has jumped to some 16.9 per cent, the highest since the 1930s’ Great Depression, from roughly 2.4 per cent at the start of 2025. This is a huge, and still widely underappreciated, change.

Trump has threatened and imposed big tariffs for overtly political reasons. This includes his recent threat of at least 10 per cent duties on eight European nations over his desire to acquire Greenland – a threat only recently paused following the World Economic Forum. Moreover, he doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent last year to penalise New Delhi’s surge in Russian energy purchases since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.