France and Singapore: Building bridges for sustainable connectivity between Europe and Asia

The two countries share a common vision and an agenda for action to be stronger in the shifting global order

AT A tipping point of history for both France and Singapore, the depth and continuity of our bilateral relationship are more important than ever. At a time of fragmentation and global divides, when big powers want to reshape the world into spheres of influence – which have turned out to be “spheres of coercion”, as President Emmanuel Macron stated at his keynote address at the Shangri-la Dialogue in May 2025 – we pledge to highlight what brings us together. Transport and connectivity stand at the centre of our cooperation.

In this new reality, we do not want to be vassals to some, nor do we want to be in confrontation with others. We still believe in a third way that promotes dialogue between countries, respects sovereignty and international law.

We do not believe that politics of blocs will contribute to more wealth or stability at the global level. That’s why fighting against global imbalances will be the top priority of France’s G7 presidency this year.