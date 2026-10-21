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The future of economic diplomacy lies beyond multilateral organisations

Bangkok’s IMF-World Bank meetings reveal how practical international cooperation is evolving

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    • Economic diplomacy must evolve beyond formal negotiations and summit declarations.
    • Economic diplomacy must evolve beyond formal negotiations and summit declarations. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Lutfey Siddiqi

    Published Wed, Oct 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ONE of the most revealing discussions that I was invited to speak at during the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok concerned something seemingly mundane: credit-risk data.

    Convened by the Dutch and British governments, the asset-management company ILX and the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database, the gathering had policymakers, members of the senior management of the World Bank Group, development institutions, rating agencies and private-investment companies dive into the weeds of statistics.

    The aim was to increase visibility of developing countries’ financial data, which should catalyse private-sector investment in innovative ways.

    IMFWorld BankGlobal financial systemAsean

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