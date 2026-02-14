The momentum behind the region’s digital bridge is now unmistakable

A digital bridge is rapidly connecting rural communities across Asia's hinterlands. The next half-billion Internet users will mostly come from Asia's villages and small towns in the next few years. PHOTO: PIXABAY

FOR years, the prevailing story about rural Asia was one of a stubborn digital divide, with the region’s remote villages seemingly stuck far behind the glittering megacities. That story is being rewritten.

Across Asia’s hinterlands, a digital bridge is rapidly connecting rural communities in ways few imagined possible. High-speed Internet cables now reach mountain hamlets, and once-isolated islands now have cell towers powered by solar energy.

The on-ground impact is visible: farmers are livestreaming their harvests to urban buyers, village doctors are consulting specialists via telemedicine, and students in remote towns are attending virtual lessons from top teachers.