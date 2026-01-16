The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Geoeconomics, not just geopolitics, fuels the Greenland dispute

With mineral reserves valued at around US$186 billion, the island offers more than a security buffer

Summarise
    • Greenland, which is currently about 80 per cent ice-capped, is almost 2.17 million sq km in size. It boasts the world’s northernmost territory, the closest land to the North Pole.
    • Greenland, which is currently about 80 per cent ice-capped, is almost 2.17 million sq km in size. It boasts the world’s northernmost territory, the closest land to the North Pole. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Fri, Jan 16, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE US-driven debate over the future of Greenland has recently been framed largely in defence-related terms. However, it is geoeconomics, not only geopolitics, at the heart of the public dispute given the island’s vast critical mineral deposits and strategic location.

    On Wednesday (Jan 14), the diplomatic friction came to a head. Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen met US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC.

    Rasmussen described the session as “frank but constructive”, but noted a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland persists. The nations announced a new working group to discuss potential ways forward.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GreenlandUnited StatesDenmarkgeoeconomicsGeopoliticsTrump administration

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More