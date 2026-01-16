Geoeconomics, not just geopolitics, fuels the Greenland dispute

With mineral reserves valued at around US$186 billion, the island offers more than a security buffer

Greenland, which is currently about 80 per cent ice-capped, is almost 2.17 million sq km in size. It boasts the world’s northernmost territory, the closest land to the North Pole. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE US-driven debate over the future of Greenland has recently been framed largely in defence-related terms. However, it is geoeconomics, not only geopolitics, at the heart of the public dispute given the island’s vast critical mineral deposits and strategic location.

On Wednesday (Jan 14), the diplomatic friction came to a head. Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen met US Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC.

Rasmussen described the session as “frank but constructive”, but noted a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland persists. The nations announced a new working group to discuss potential ways forward.