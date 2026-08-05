The giant sucking sound of US profits is leaving Asia dry
American stocks offer better returns, while Treasuries give higher yields
- Corporate America has spent the preceding decade exploiting low borrowing costs, while Asian corporate performance was dragged down by structural shocks. PHOTO: REUTERS
FOR all the talk of a multipolar world, Asia’s export engines are discovering that they have not broken free from American hegemony; they have merely been repurposed to it.
Chalk it up to just how much more profitable US companies have become compared with most of the developed world – and increasingly emerging markets – since the end of Covid-19.
To some economists, the widening gulf in corporate fortunes is a central facet of American exceptionalism, with its fallout being keenly felt across Asia, a continent that not long ago was synonymous with economic boom.
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