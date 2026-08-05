The giant sucking sound of US profits is leaving Asia dry

American stocks offer better returns, while Treasuries give higher yields

Corporate America has spent the preceding decade exploiting low borrowing costs, while Asian corporate performance was dragged down by structural shocks. PHOTO: REUTERS

FOR all the talk of a multipolar world, Asia’s export engines are discovering that they have not broken free from American hegemony; they have merely been repurposed to it.

Chalk it up to just how much more profitable US companies have become compared with most of the developed world – and increasingly emerging markets – since the end of Covid-19.

To some economists, the widening gulf in corporate fortunes is a central facet of American exceptionalism, with its fallout being keenly felt across Asia, a continent that not long ago was synonymous with economic boom.