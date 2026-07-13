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Give our children a licence to think: What AI literacy should look like

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    • The problem is the pattern of use and not the tool itself. And patterns of use, unlike tools, can be taught.
    • The problem is the pattern of use and not the tool itself. And patterns of use, unlike tools, can be taught. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Jesper Kallestrup, J. Adam Carter and Sriram Raghavan

    Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 09:00 AM

    WE DO not let teenagers drive without a licence. Even though many can drive a car, driving is consequential enough to require structured preparation: knowledge of risks, demonstration of competence and graduated exposure.

    The same logic ought to apply to artificial intelligence.

    A chatbot in the hands of a child is not a calculator. It is a powerful machine that can, after only a short period of unstructured use, measurably impair the child’s ability to solve problems and reduce its willingness to persist with a difficult task. That is consequential and hence, warrants a structured response.

    Artificial IntelligenceEducationAI skillsSingapore

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