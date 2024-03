The EU and its 27 member nations have signed around 120 new energy agreements in the last two years with foreign powers, with a large number being in the Middle East.

IN THE build-up to June’s European Parliament elections, there are growing concerns that the 27-member bloc may retrench from its climate ambition in the face of a political backlash against the EU’s Green New Deal.

However, last Thursday (Mar 7) saw the latest evidence that the European Union intends to try to meet its net-zero ambitions as it crafted a coordinated exit from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) whose other signatories include Asia-Pacific powers, such as Japan.

...