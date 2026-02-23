The Business Times
THE BOTTOM LINE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Gold enters the storybook stage

Its price is now far above levels suggested by fundamental forces, but it’s hard to see what might stop its ascent

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Gold has broken free of the fundamental forces that had long explained its ups and downs, says the writer.
    • Gold has broken free of the fundamental forces that had long explained its ups and downs, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Ruchir Sharma

    Published Mon, Feb 23, 2026 · 06:00 PM

    AFTER surging for years, the price of gold has entered the realm where storytelling drives its price.

    Breaking free of the fundamental forces that long explained its ups and downs, it is now rising on tales of global risk and uncertainty, which make this era feel to some observers like the gold rush of the 1970s.

    Gold has long been seen as a safe haven because its price has kept pace with the rate of inflation for centuries, albeit punctuated by busts and booms.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GoldFinancial marketsBanksRetail investors

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More