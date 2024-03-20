EDITORIAL ·
Subscribers

Greater urgency for peatland protection in South-east Asia

The delicate issue cuts across domestic politics, regional diplomacy and protecting farmer livelihoods

Published Wed, Mar 20, 2024 · 5:00 am
A pineapple farm on burnt peatland in Indonesia's Riau province. New research shows that the carbon emissions generated from draining out peatlands may be more than previously estimated.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Editorial

THE muddy, swampy peatlands of South-east Asia may not seem like much, but these wetlands are in fact a crucial element of the fight against climate change. New research has added urgency to the need to protect these ecosystems from degradation.

Peatlands are a type of wetland that form over thousands of years, as decomposing plant matter turns into an organic, carbon-rich substance known as peat. While peatlands cover just 3 per cent of the earth’s surface, they store about a third of the world’s...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

ESG

Climate change

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

FCT’s inclusion in STI a reminder to investors that quality matters amid higher interest rates

Is Asean truly a winner in globalisation 2.0?

Stopping bullying and harassment at sea by being kind

Just how rich are businesses getting in the AI gold rush?

BOJ has hiked at last, but this tiny step is no lift-off

Sabana should lead smaller Reits with underperforming unit prices to look for an exit

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article