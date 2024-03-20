Greater urgency for peatland protection in South-east Asia

A pineapple farm on burnt peatland in Indonesia's Riau province. New research shows that the carbon emissions generated from draining out peatlands may be more than previously estimated.

THE muddy, swampy peatlands of South-east Asia may not seem like much, but these wetlands are in fact a crucial element of the fight against climate change. New research has added urgency to the need to protect these ecosystems from degradation.

Peatlands are a type of wetland that form over thousands of years, as decomposing plant matter turns into an organic, carbon-rich substance known as peat. While peatlands cover just 3 per cent of the earth’s surface, they store about a third of the world’s...