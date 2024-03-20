Greater urgency for peatland protection in South-east Asia

THE muddy, swampy peatlands of South-east Asia may not seem like much, but these wetlands are in fact a crucial element of the fight against climate change. New research has added urgency to the need to protect these ecosystems from degradation.
Peatlands are a type of wetland that form over thousands of years, as decomposing plant matter turns into an organic, carbon-rich substance known as peat. While peatlands cover just 3 per cent of the earth’s surface, they store about a third of the world’s...