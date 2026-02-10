The Business Times
Handle with extreme care any Reit mergers should CapitaLand, Mapletree merge

Don’t risk destroying value of leaders CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Ascendas Reit  

Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 12:07 PM
    • The fate of CapitaLand Investment's Reits will be closely watched should CapitaLand Group and Mapletree Investments merge.
    [SINGAPORE] Shareholders of CapitaLand Investment (CLI) could be eagerly waiting for a merger of Temasek-held entities CapitaLand Group and Mapletree Investments to be unveiled.

    If the long-rumoured merger materialises, CLI should see a substantial boost in its funds under management (FUM). CapitaLand Group’s listed real asset investment management business CLI had FUM of S$120 billion as at Nov 5, 2025.

    Meanwhile, Mapletree had assets under management (AUM) of S$80.3 billion as at end-March 2025 – with 75 per cent coming from managed assets and the remainder contributed by owned assets. Both CLI and Mapletree are active in managing listed and private funds.

