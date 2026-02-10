Handle with extreme care any Reit mergers should CapitaLand, Mapletree merge
Don’t risk destroying value of leaders CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Ascendas Reit
- The fate of CapitaLand Investment's Reits will be closely watched should CapitaLand Group and Mapletree Investments merge. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Shareholders of CapitaLand Investment (CLI) could be eagerly waiting for a merger of Temasek-held entities CapitaLand Group and Mapletree Investments to be unveiled.
If the long-rumoured merger materialises, CLI should see a substantial boost in its funds under management (FUM). CapitaLand Group’s listed real asset investment management business CLI had FUM of S$120 billion as at Nov 5, 2025.
Meanwhile, Mapletree had assets under management (AUM) of S$80.3 billion as at end-March 2025 – with 75 per cent coming from managed assets and the remainder contributed by owned assets. Both CLI and Mapletree are active in managing listed and private funds.
