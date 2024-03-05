Subscribers

Has Bidenomics worked? It’s too soon to say

It will be many years before we know whether the US president’s economic policies are successful

Tyler Cowen

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 11:10 am
The most favourable scenario for Bidenomics is that US investments lead to cheaper green energy sources.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Joe Biden

WITH the US economy booming, the job market growing and inflation retreating, the consensus is near unanimous: Bidenomics has been vindicated.

Allow me to offer a somewhat more sceptical perspective: Not that President Joe Biden’s economic policies have failed, necessarily, but that it is too soon to call them a success.

I fully concede that the US has some pressing problems – deindustrialisation, infrastructure deficiencies, climate change and national-security issues related to semiconductor chips, to name a few – and that Bidenomics is an honest attempt to address them.

What I take issue with is this new variant of industrial policy based on heavy government subsidies to private investment....

