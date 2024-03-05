Has Bidenomics worked? It’s too soon to say

WITH the US economy booming, the job market growing and inflation retreating, the consensus is near unanimous: Bidenomics has been vindicated.
Allow me to offer a somewhat more sceptical perspective: Not that President Joe Biden’s economic policies have failed, necessarily, but that it is too soon to call them a success.
I fully concede that the US has some pressing problems – deindustrialisation, infrastructure deficiencies, climate change and national-security issues related to semiconductor chips, to name a few – and that Bidenomics is an honest attempt to address them.
What I take issue with is this new variant of industrial policy based on heavy government subsidies to private investment....