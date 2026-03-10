The costs of raising kids are high, and parents’ employability may suffer

For professionals, having children may involve high direct and indirect costs. But there are also unique rewards, says the writer. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

GOOD financial planning involves saving and investing while minimising expenses. The objective is to build a nice nest egg for peace of mind in one’s retirement years.

Meanwhile, many countries, including Singapore, would like to see the birth rate rise, so the economy has enough young workers and is vibrant.

Amid a fall in the resident total fertility rate per female to a historic low of 0.87 in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the country faces an existential challenge.