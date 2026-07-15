Hong Kong makes a push to integrate global carbon markets
The city wants to be a hub for climate finance worldwide
- Hong Kong’s carbon initiative, and wider climate legislation elsewhere, suggest the increasing possibility of a global carbon market emerging. PHOTO: REUTERS
BETWEEN Jul 7 and 9, Hong Kong hosted, for the first time, the International Emissions Trading Association’s Asia Climate Summit – the region’s premier event for sustainability.
However, the focus this year was less on environmental issues per se, and more on the business of carbon markets. The summit culminated in the announcement of a new Hong Kong platform that will link climate finance pathways globally.
Specifically, financial service firm CGS International and digital infrastructure provider Verdana HK signed an agreement with the Global Carbon Council to develop the Hong Kong Carbon Register and Services Body, a new carbon register and independent carbon finance facilitation platform.
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