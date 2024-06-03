Hoping to extend the land lease on your private home? Don’t count on it
Getting owners to agree on lease extension duration and amounts payable will be tough
Thinking of getting a private landed home for under a million Singapore dollars? Not impossible.
Sure, some much sought-after Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats transact for well over that amount these days.
Still, two terrace houses sold for way below S$1 million each in Jalan Chempaka Kuning in District 16 in the east last December. One house with land area of 4,136 square feet (sq ft) changed hands for S$570,000, while another house with land area of 3,904 sq ft fetched S$800,000.
Hoping to extend the land lease on your private home? Don’t count on it
