Hoping to extend the land lease on your private home? Don’t count on it

Thinking of getting a private landed home for under a million Singapore dollars? Not impossible.

Sure, some much sought-after Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats transact for well over that amount these days.

Still, two terrace houses sold for way below S$1 million each in Jalan Chempaka Kuning in District 16 in the east last December. One house with land area of 4,136 square feet (sq ft) changed hands for S$570,000, while another house with land area of 3,904 sq ft fetched S$800,000.