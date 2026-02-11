With only about 400 million jobs expected to be generated, we face a gap of staggering proportions

Engineers working on a rocket engine in Zhejiang. The expected global job deficit in 10 to 15 years' time is not just a development issue, but also an economic and national security challenge, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE world moves on different wavelengths. Some are high-frequency shocks – wars, emerging technologies and market panics – that spike quickly and dominate our attention. Others are low-frequency forces that move slowly but relentlessly: demographics, globalisation, water and food scarcity.

The high-frequency waves feel urgent. The low-frequency waves reshape the system.

That is not to say crises do not matter. But we cannot become casualties of the slow burn simply because the immediate crisis burns hotter or dominates more headlines.