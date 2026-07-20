How long until there is a US markets reckoning over Trump’s damage?

The patience of the bond markets will ultimately wear thin

US President Donald Trump’s erratic approach to policymaking raises uncertainty to an unprecedented level. PHOTO: REUTERS

WHY do global markets take such an emollient view of the economic consequences of Donald Trump?

Last week, the American president re-escalated the conflict around the world’s most critical choke point in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting his ability to make the global economy more vulnerable to supply shocks and potential stagflation.

The inescapable conclusion is that the prospects for a durable US-Iran peace are now depressingly remote.