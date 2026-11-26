LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As agents take on new tasks, banks should revisit whether their escalation points still match the risks

Keeping a human in the loop is not by itself a sufficient control. PHOTO: CMG

RECENT reports in The Business Times have highlighted that clear permissions, audit trails, well-governed data and human sign-off on consequential decisions are key safeguards for financial institutions deploying artificial intelligence agents.

But keeping a human in the loop is not, by itself, a sufficient control. The more useful question is what risk that human checkpoint is meant to reduce, and whether it actually does so.

At the recent Global Finance & Technology Network session on AI innovation and governance, I asked a senior leader at a global bank whether an agent’s mandate could change in real time as conditions changed. The response was candid. It was a difficult question requiring further analysis.

That matters because human review can become a significant constraint as agentic workflows scale. McKinsey found that for a banking customer-service agent, human oversight accounted for 70 to 75 per cent of variable run costs, compared with 20 to 25 per cent for token costs.

The figures will differ across workflows, but they expose an important trade-off. Applying human approval too broadly can undermine the efficiency automation is meant to create.

Oversight should therefore follow the risk. A suspected fraud case, rejected loan, or large transfer to a new counterparty may warrant human judgment.

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An agent assembling documents or updating an internal workflow within tightly defined permissions may not. The relevant factors include customer impact, value at risk, reversibility and uncertainty.

That principle is consistent with the AI risk-management guidelines from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which urge financial institutions to apply controls proportionately according to their risk exposure and the scale and nature of their AI use.

MAS’ Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime Framework complements that direction with more granular guidance on how agent actions can be authorised, recorded and escalated for human review.

Banks should apply the same discipline to human oversight.

There is no single formula for assessing whether a checkpoint works. The industry will need evidence on where intervention catches material problems, changes proposed actions or adds delay without reducing risk.

A checkpoint may remain necessary for audit or accountability, even if interventions are rare.

The bank should be able to explain what risk it controls.

Crucially, this rule book cannot remain static. Agents act at machine speed, while the policies, mandates and controls governing them still change at human speed.

As agents take on new tasks, banks will need to revisit whether their escalation points still match the risks.

The goal is not maximum autonomy or maximum human involvement; it is to put human judgment where it changes the outcome. Every escalation should have a clear purpose.

Wei You Pan Field chief technology officer, MongoDB