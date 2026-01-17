Ice baths: Chilling proposition makes for hot business

Ice baths are fast-evolving into a multi-million dollar global industry as a result of growing demand

Ice baths not only help people recover from the stresses of modern life, but also offer environments conducive to socialising and networking. PHOTO: COMO SHAMBHALA

[SINGAPORE] Taking ice baths for health and wellness, a practice originating in colder climes, has taken off in hot and humid Singapore.

It seems barely a week has gone by in recent months without the opening of another local establishment offering cold plunges at near freezing temperatures. Apart from dedicated ice bathhouses, more gyms, spas and wellness studios are also offering cold plunge facilities.

Some of these businesses have seen rapid growth with multiple outlets opening up across Singapore, and even expanding overseas. Business consulting firm SkyQuest projects the global ice bath market to reach US$534.5 million by 2033 – up from US$365.9 million in 2024.